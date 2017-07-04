Russia Congratulated US on Independence Day - Lavrov

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Visits US Envoy's Residence on US Independence Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has congratulated the United States on the Independence Day celebrated on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"[We] have congratulated [the United States]. With a [diplomatic] telegram," Lavrov told reporters.

Tuesday, July 4, marks the Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

On June 15, US Secretary of State Rax Tillerson congratulated all Russian citizens on the Day of Russia on behalf of US President Donald Trump and the US people three day after the holiday, which was celebrated on June 12.