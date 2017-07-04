Boeing Wins Additional Contract to Upgrade F-18 Super Hornet Jets for US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department explained the order involves the retrofitting of F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft in support of the US Navy and the government of Australia.

"The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri is being awarded [a] $7,952,558… order… for completion of engineering change proposal 6481, ‘Environmental Control System Controller Software Improvement,’" the release said on Monday.

The department is issuing a wave of contracts to upgrade the Navy’s aging F/A-18 fleet of Hornet and Super-Hornet jets, which has been in service for more than three decades. The Super-Hornet jet first flew in 1985.

President Donald Trump has asked Boeing to upgrade the F-18 Super-Hornet as far as it can to compensate for the continuing rising costs and development problems plaguing the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter that is supposed to succeed it.