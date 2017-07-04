Digirad Wins $100Mln Contract for X-Ray, Ultrasound Testing Military Personnel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The services will be performed for the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies, the Defense Department noted.

"Digirad Corporation [of] Poway, California has been awarded a… $100,000,000… contract for computed tomography imaging equipment devices," the release stated on Monday.

"This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period."

Tomography is a technique for displaying a representation of a cross section through a human body or other solid object using X-rays or ultrasound, according to published reports.