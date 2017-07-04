Associated Press Files for Dismissal of Russian Magnate's Defamation Suit

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Sputnik) — On May 15, Deripaska began legal proceedings against the Associated Press because of its refusal to clarify and remove a defamatory story about his alleged connections with Paulk Manafort, the former campaign manager of President Donald Trump.

"A public figure like Deripaska must allege facts — and not simply conclusions — that if proven would plausibly establish publication by AP with 'actual malice' in order to state a claim. He has not done so," the lawyers said on Monday.

Deripaska’s attorney demanded the Associate Press clarify that the aluminum magnate and Manafort had never concluded any contracts to push the interests of the Russian government in the United States, and that all relations between the two men ended long before Trump's election campaign.

Associated Press' lawyers stressed the media outlet stood by the article and pointed out that Deripaska questioned the publication based on "strained implications" and not on the information mentioned the report.

Some US politicians have alleged that Russia has interfered in the 2016 US election.

However, Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election and have called the allegations to the contrary absurd.