Gov. Christie Has New Jersey Beach All to Himself, and the Internet Just Can Not

​Because when you’re a star, they let you do anything?

"I’m sorry they’re not the governor," Christie told Fox 29 Philadelphia when asked why he could enjoy the beaches while the public was excluded from them over the holiday weekend.

“It’s beyond words,” Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno wrote on Monday.

Christie’s spokesman was quick to deflect blame onto the New Jersey legislature. Jersey is one of several US states currently struggling to agree on a budget, (We’re looking at you, Illinois.)

“If we can get a budget, he’ll sign it and we can reopen the park and reopen the beaches,” a Christie spokesperson said Sunday. But Christie may not want a new budget to pass: the governor and his entourage had the whole beach to themselves, according to one savvy photographer who snapped the shots.

Still, the governor insisted he didn’t enjoy himself.

"It wasn’t difficult to find him," NJ Advance Media’s Andrew Mills said. The photojournalist originally booked a small plane to capture pictures of holiday crowds flocking to the Jersey Shore, but when the beaches were empty, there was just one subject of interest left to document. "In one photo, Christie looks me dead in the eye. He has to know what's happening."

Christie’s approval rating is the worst for any governor in the country, Business Insider reported. He’s widely been seen as a sell-out after bashing now-President Donald Trump in the 2016 electoral primaries, before dropping out and endorsing Trump in the hopes of landing a cushy role in the new administration.

Christie’s governorship ends this year. When asked about his dismal popularity, Christie told reporters in June, “I don’t care.”