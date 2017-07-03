Boston Taxi Driver Who Injured 10 People Has No History Indicating Malintent

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McGinn added that all the injured individuals in the accident appear to be taxi drivers as well.

"He has no history, nothing significant to make us even suspicious of anything of it being an intentional act," McGinn stated.

"He’s known to be a very nice gentleman from his peers. We have no history of violations or anything on him."

Earlier on Monday, Boston Emergency Medical Services stated that ten people were injured in the accident. Massachusetts police stated in a press release that the injures range from serious to minor.

The 56-year-old cab driver is being interviewed by police and the crash remains under investigation, the release stated.