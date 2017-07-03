Multiple Pedestrians Injured After Being Hit by Car at Boston's Logan Airport

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — No further information has been available yet.

"Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians," police stated in a Twitter message.

DEVELOPING — Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) 3 июля 2017 г.

"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity."

Ten people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a crowd at the taxi pool near Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said in a statement on Monday.

"Multiple units responded for reported vehicle into a crowd — as of 1420hrs, 10 patient transports to area hospitals," EMS stated in a Twitter message.

PORTER ST INCIDENT

Multiple units responded for reported vehicle into a crowd — as of 1420hrs, 10 patient transports to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/wjxBb2sbUx — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) 3 июля 2017 г.

According to the Boston police chief, the incident may be either a medical event with the driver or car malfunction.