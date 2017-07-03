Multiple Pedestrians Injured After Being Hit by Car at Boston's Logan Airport

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — No further information has been available yet.
"Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians," police stated in a Twitter message.
"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity."
Ten people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a crowd at the taxi pool near Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said in a statement on Monday.
"Multiple units responded for reported vehicle into a crowd — as of 1420hrs, 10 patient transports to area hospitals," EMS stated in a Twitter message.
According to the Boston police chief, the incident may be either a medical event with the driver or car malfunction.
