Trump Adviser Confident US Healthcare Bill to Be on President's Desk This Summer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Conway noted that Congress could first vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and then work on a replacement.

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Trump Faces Long Odds Selling Healthcare Bill to Opponents

"Very hopeful, very confident that the president can have the bill on his desk this summer," Conway stated during an interview on Fox News.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the vote on the Republican version of repeal and replace legislation would be postponed. He stated that Republicans are addressing issues in the bill and working to secure votes to support the legislation.

The Senate-drafted proposal sparked criticism from Democrats and a number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office announced in a report that 22 million more Americans would be without health insurance by 2026 compared to the current law.