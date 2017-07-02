Trump "Attacks" 'Fake News' CNN in Twitter Post, Sparks Social Media Storm

Register
    Donald Trump's crusade against several mainstream media outlets has continued on Sunday with the US President posting a video of himself "beating" a person whose face has been replaced by a CNN logo.

    Trump abstained from explaining why he posted such footage and added only the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN.

    U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    ‘Stupid as Sh*t’: CNN Producer Insults ‘Crazy’ Trump Voters in New Video Sting
    Trump was supposedly referring to a recent scandal involving CNN, when the media outlet took down an article on June 24 that suggested the US Senate Intelligence Committee was looking into the meeting of Trump's aide Anthony Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev. The article was retracted, and three CNN reporters who had worked on the story resigned.

    CNN mocked Trump's tweet citing White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders as saying that the US president "in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence."

    Twitter users were also quick to react with many criticizing such move by the US leader and very few supporting it.

    ​Earlier, Trump wrote on Twitter that he is "thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!"

    "The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media — but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat , and did. We will continue to WIN!" he added.

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    Pro-Trump Activists Protest Against Fake News at CNN Headquarters in Atlanta
    Since Trump assumed office, many US media outlets, including CNN, have accused the US president's team of having ties to the Kremlin. Trump has refuted these allegations and labelled the media involved in these speculations "fake news."

    Previously, the US president also slammed "failing" The New York Times, as well as CNN, NBC ABC, CBS over allegedly being "the enemy of the American People" and several other US media outlets over "fake news" reports.

