Mass Shooting in Arkansas Nightclub: At Least 17 Injured

A shooting occurred in a nightclub in Little Rock city in Arkansas at 2:30 local time during a concert. As a result at least 17 people were injured.

At least 17 people shot.

Many injured in stampede.

​One of the victims was in a critical condition but stable now, according to the Little Rock Police.

The police department bieleves the incident is not related to terrorism.

​The Little Rock Police stated via Twitter that there is no information about suspect for now.