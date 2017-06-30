Register
15:05 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks at a computer screen (File)

    Hackers Wanted to Transmit Clinton's Emails to Flynn Via Intermediary

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7301

    The hackers who might have obtained deleted emails of then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, allegedly looked for an intermediary to transmit the emails to former US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the US presidential campaign last year, media reported.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Released Emails Show Clinton Sent Classified Information to Foundation Staff
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to The Wall Street Journal's Thursday report, the intermediary might have been Republican party member Peter Smith, who launched an investigation in 2016 to find Clinton's deleted emails and who reportedly had contacts with Flynn.

    In 2014, when asked to turn over her emails for the investigation into the 2012 Benghazi attack on the US embassy, Clinton submitted about 30,000 emails and deleted the rest of them, claiming they were personal. She had also repeatedly stated that there were no classified emails on her server, a claim which the FBI investigation later proved to be untrue.

    During the election campaign, a hack into the Democratic National Committee's network led to a mass leak of controversial, private emails about Clinton and her presidential campaign.

    The WSJ reported citing a person familiar with the situation that in conversations with members of his circle, Smith implied that he was working with Flynn. Moreover, emails written by Smith and one of his associates showed that Flynn and his consulting company were considered allies of Smith's team in searching for Clinton's emails, though their role in the project remained unclear.

    The newspaper added, citing US officials with knowledge of intelligence, that the operation described by Smith was consistent with the information examined by US investigators probing Russian interference in the elections. The investigators reportedly described Russian hackers discussing how to obtain emails from Clinton’s server and then transmit them to Flynn via an intermediary, who could have been Smith.

    In the interview with the WSJ in May, Smith said he had found five groups of hackers who claimed to possess Clinton’s deleted emails. This included two groups which he determined were connected to Russian government.

    The White House and Flynn have provided no comments on this information to the media outlet.

    Flynn resigned as National Security Adviser in February after it was revealed that he did not fully disclose the contents of his communications with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are groundless and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from other domestic issues.

    Related:

    FBI Chief Accused of Lying to Congress on Details of Clinton Email Scandal
    On the Same Page: McCabe Confirms Clinton Email Case Led to Comey Dismissal
    Clinton Allies Blame Russia for Macron Emails Leak
    Tags:
    emails, hackers, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok