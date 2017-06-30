Hawaii Challenges Trump Travel Ban for Conflicting With Supreme Court Decision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the US federal government began implementing Trump’s travel ban after a Supreme Court decision earlier in the week partially lifted an injunction — an injuction that was imposed by the district court in Hawaii.

"The [US federal] Government has indicated publicly that it will begin enforcing the nonenjoined portions of Executive order 13780 in a manner that conflicts with this [Hawaii ] Court’s preliminary injunction, as well as the Supreme Court’s… ruling," the document showed on Thursday.

The Hawaii court filing claimed the travel ban excludes certain individuals from entering the United States who qualify under protections provided by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The travel ban, issued on March 6, blocks nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days and suspends refugee admissions for 120 days. The March 6 order is a revised version which drops Iraq from the list of countries affected included in Trump's original January 25 executive order.