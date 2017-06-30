DHS Declines to Share Guidelines to Airlines on Inbound Flights

© REUTERS/ Joe Penney DHS to Ban Laptops on US Bound Airlines Failing to Meet Security Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security declined on Thursday to release new screening rules for airlines on inbound international flights for security reasons, in a reply to Sputnik.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced a new security directive on Wednesday. Officials said it will apply to 80 airports in 105 nations, affecting about 2,000 daily flights with more than 300,000 passengers.

"We are not releasing details of the specific instructions we provided to airlines. It applies to airlines with direct flights to the US. Each of the airlines notified will have a period of time to implement the changes… We're not releasing the timeline for security reasons," an official at the Department said.

A US news agency reported earlier, citing an unnamed Homeland Security source, airlines that fail to comply with the security regulations could face fines or end up losing their licenses to operate US-bound flights. German and Russian flag-carriers, Lufthansa and Aeroflot, said they had been informed about the changes.