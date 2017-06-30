Susan Rice to Testify Before US House on Russia Probe - Reports

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US Senate Panel May Finish Russia Probe By End of 2017

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Susan Rice, national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, will speak to the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in connection with its investigation into allegations Russia meddled in the 2016 US election, the media reported.

Rice agreed to a closed interview with members of the Intelligence Committee, NBC News reported on Thursday.

In May, the Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas, including three on why names of President Donald Trump's associates were un-redacted or "unmasked" by the Obama administration. One of those subpoenas went to Susan Rice, according to media reports.

Republicans on the Intelligence Committee have questioned whether the unmasking of Trump’s associates was politically-motivated.

Rice has previously denied accusations that she was trying to politicize intelligence and claimed that she issued requests to unmask names in intelligence reports for work purposes.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied having intended to or interfere in the US election and domestic affairs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign, saying Russia had no contacts with it.