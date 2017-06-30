US House Passes Bill to Enhance Penalties on Illegal Immigrants

© REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas Trump Immigration Order Goes Into Effect Thursday 8 PM EST - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives passed Kate’s Law on Thursday, which is a measure that will enhance punishment for illegal immigrants who reenter the United States without authorization after being deported.

The measure passed with a 257-167 vote.

Also, the US House of Representatives passed the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which is immigration policy that would penalize so-called sanctuary cities.

The measure was passed with a 228-195 vote.