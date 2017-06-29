Trump Plans to Revive, Expand Nuclear Energy Sector

© Wikipedia/ Maxim Gavrilyuk Ukraine's Nuclear Energy Sector Ready to Switch to US Westinghouse Fuel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will work on bringing back nuclear energy and expanding its role in providing electricity for the country, US President Donald Trump said in a speech at the Department of Energy on Thursday.

"We will begin to revive and expand our nuclear energy sector which I'm so happy about, which produces clean, renewable and emissions-free energy," Trump stated. "A complete review of nuclear energy policy will help us find new ways to revitalize this crucial energy resource."