Washington Wants to Sell Coal to Ukraine, Other Countries Around World

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Sued by 4 US States Over Coal Mining Lease Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump in a speech at the US Department of Energy on Thursday said the United States wants to export more coal to Ukraine and other countries that need it.

"Ukraine already tells us they need millions and millions of metric tons [of coal] right now and there are many other places that need it too," Trump stated. "And we want to sell it to them and everyone else all over the globe who need it."