US Energy Company Negotiating Sale of More Natural Gas to South Korea

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Sued by 4 US States Over Coal Mining Lease Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said in a speech at the US Department of Energy on Thursday that the company Sempra Energy is in negotiations to sell more natural gas to South Korea.

"Just today, a major US company, Sempra Energy, signed an agreement to begin negotiations for the sale of more American natural gas to South Korea," Trump stated.

Trump also said that his administration is opening up off-shore land for oil and gas leasing that was closed to development by former President Barack Obama.

"We’re creating a new off-shore oil and gas leasing program," Trump stated. "America will be allowed to access the vast energy wealth located right off our shores."

The US administration approved construction of a new US petroleum pipeline to Mexico, Trump added.

"My administration has just approved the construction of a new petroleum pipeline to Mexico which will further boost American energy exports," Trump stated at the US Department of Energy.