New York Governor Declares State of Emergency to Expedite Subway Repairs

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency to accelerate Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway repairs.

"Today to begin the expedition of the entire process, I am going to sign an executive order, declaring a state of emergency when it comes to the MTA, which will allow us to expedite many of the normal government processes," Cuomo stated during a press conference before signing the executive order.

Cuomo announced that New York state will contribute $1 billion to Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Capital Plan.

MTA, which serves New York City’s 5 boroughs and the 7 surrounding suburban communities, has been experiencing repeated train failures and constant delays, sometimes stretching up to hours.