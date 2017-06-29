Aeroflot Notified of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has notified Russia's Aeroflot flag carrier of new safety measures for US-bound flights, Aeroflot officials told Sputnik.

Airlines bound for the United States will be required to employ more bomb-sniffing dogs and upgrade technology under a new set of requirements that were unveiled by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday.

"The US Transportation Security Administration notified Aeroflot about the introduction of additional aviation security measures," Aeroflot officials said Thursday.

The new US rules will apply to 280 airports in 105 nations, affecting about 2,000 daily flights with more than 300,000 passengers, according to officials.