International Gang MS-13 ‘Prime Target’ in Pending House Immigration Bills

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Transnational gang MS-13 is a primary target under two pending bills in the House of Representatives that seek to strengthen immigration enforcement, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a meeting with crime victims at the White House.

"[Congressman Bob Goodlatte] has worked with law enforcement to write a series of critical immigration bills that will close the dangerous loopholes exploited by criminals, gang members, drug dealers, killers, terrorists," Trump stated. "MS-13 is a prime target."

Trump added that US authorities have deported about 50 percent of MS-13 gang members in the United States. He claimed authorities are "liberating" towns and deporting MS-13 gang members as fast as possible.

Kate's Law, the measure named after Kathryn Steinle who was killed in 2015 by an illegal immigrant, imposes a mandatory minimum five-year jail term on aliens who return to the United States without authorization after being deported.

The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act calls for strengthening the law to end sanctuary policies that shield unlawful and criminal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

Earlier on Wednesday, advocacy rights group American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement that the bills violate constitutional and civil rights of immigrants. The ACLU claimed the measures imprison immigrants without due process and deny illegal immigrants reentering the United States as refugees the right to seek asylum.

The two measures will head to the House floor for a vote on Thursday.