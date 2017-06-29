Register
    The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, April 28, 2017

    US Capitol Police Arrest 40 for Protests Against Republican Healthcare Reform

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US police protecting the Congress said Wednesday they had arrested 40 people for protesting against President Donald Trump’s healthcare reform.

    Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series The Handmaid's Tale demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Aaron P. Bernstein
    Only 17% of Americans Approve of Republican Healthcare Plan - Poll
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a statement it had responded to reports by offices in the Senate office buildings and warned protesters to "cease and desist with their unlawful demonstration."

    Those who refused – 19 men and 21 women – were placed under arrest and charged with violating D.C. criminal code paragraphs dealing with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

    Demonstrators have been demanding an end to the Republican effort to push through the Senate a healthcare plan that would repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

    The Senate-drafted proposal sparked criticism from Democrats and a number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office said in a report that the measure would leave 22 million more Americans without medical insurance by 2026 compared to current laws.

    Tags:
    protests, healthcare, United States
