US Senate Panel May Finish Russia Probe By End of 2017

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Ex-Trump Associate to Testify Before House Intel Committee on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Senate intelligence committee probing Russia’s alleged meddling in last year’s US election may wrap up its work by the end of this year, the panel’s chairman Richard Burr said Wednesday.

"I’d like to finish by the end of this year," Sen. Burr told reporters, as quoted by the Politico news outlet, adding the deadline for a final report was "aspirational" but "it can be done."

The senator said the panel had already interviewed more than 40 people and hoped to double their number before the August recess.

The outlet said there were at least five US committees probing whether Russia had any role in the 2016 presidential election process and whether it had colluded with Donald Trump’s campaign, a claim denied by both the president and his campaign.

Russia has also denied the allegations it interfered in the US election process, calling them an effort to deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.