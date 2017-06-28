Register
23:39 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A TSA official removes a laptop from a bag for scanning using the Transport Security Administration's new Automated Screening Lane technology at Terminal 4 of JFK airport in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017

    DHS to Ban Laptops on US Bound Airlines Failing to Meet Security Rules

    © REUTERS/ Joe Penney
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4 0 0

    Airlines bound for the United States will be required to employ more bomb-sniffing dogs and upgrade technology.

    A TSA official removes a laptop from a bag for scanning using the Transport Security Administration's new Automated Screening Lane technology at Terminal 4 of JFK airport in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joe Penney
    US Homeland Security Not to Introduce Laptop Ban on Flights From Europe
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Airlines bound for the United States will be required to employ more bomb-sniffing dogs and upgrade technology under a new set of requirements that were unveiled by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday.

    "It is time we raised the baseline for international aviation security," Kelly told guests at the Center for New American Security think tank in announcing the regulations. "We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat."

    Airlines that fail to comply with the new set of security rules will not only be banned from using laptop computers but will no longer be allowed in checked luggage either, senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told reporters in a background briefing.

    "We believe that every airline at every airport in the world can meet these standards in a very short period of time if they choose to do so," a senior DHS official said.

    For airlines that fail to comply, "we would make changes up to and including the removal or disallowing of PEDs [Personal Electronic Devices] on the aircraft," the official stated.

    Upgraded screening regulations for laptops and other electronic devices larger than a cellphone will apply to 280 airports in 105 nations, DHS announced.

    "The enhanced security measures, both seen and unseen, will improve screening of passengers and electronic devices and heighten security standards for aircraft and airports," a senior DHS official told reporters.

    Related:

    US Security Dept. Mulls Laptop Ban for Flights From EU Despite Talks With Bloc
    EU, US Reject Ban on Laptops in Cabin Luggage
    Unplugged? Europe, US to Meet Over Proposed Cabin Laptop Ban Expansion
    Major European Airlines Receive No Notice on Reported US Laptop Ban
    Germany Preparing for Laptop Ban on US-Bound Flights
    Tags:
    Laptop Ban, laptop, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok