Trump: Federal Restrictions on Energy Wealth Deeply Unfair to Native Americans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US federal government restrictions on energy reserves were "deeply unfair" to Native American communities, vowing to unlock the country's untapped resources.

"These infringements on tribal sovereignty are deeply unfair to Native Americans and Native American communities, who are being denied access to the energy and wealth that they have on their own lands," Trump told a gathering of tribal, state and local energy leaders.

© AP Photo/ Branden Camp Native American Tribes Committed to Paris Climate Deal Despite US Pull Out

Trump noted the US government has put up restrictions and regulations that put the energy wealth out of reach for too long.

"It's been really restricted, the development itself has been restricted and vast amounts of deposits of coal and other resources have been taken out of your hands and were going to have that changed," Trump said.

Trump's meeting at the White House was part of what the administration has dubbed "Energy Week" — a series of events during which the administration is working to advance the president's energy agenda.