FBI Interviews Employees of Cyber Security Firm Kaspersky Lab

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have interviewed at least a dozen employees of the Russia-linked cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, US media reported on Wednesday.

The FBI agents visited Kaspersky Lab employees at their homes in the United States as part of a counter-intelligence inquiry, NBC News reported, citing unidentified sources.

It was unclear whether the visits had any relation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser fired by President Donald Trump, received a payment of $11,250 from Kaspersky Lab for cyber-security consulting services, according to public records.

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Kaspersky Lab Paid Flynn in 2015 for Taking Part in Cybersecurity Forum in US

However, NBC News reported that multiple sources have said Flynn's relationship with Kaspersky Lab was not a focus of the FBI agents' visits.

Kapersky Lab has been alleged to operate on behalf of the Russian government, but the company has strongly denied the allegations.

"As a private company, Kaspersky Lab has no ties to any government, and the company has never helped, nor will help any government in the world with its cyberespionage efforts," the company said in a statement published on its website last month.

Russia denies allegations that it interfered in the 2016 US election, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Moreover, Russian officials have characterized the allegations as absurd and intended to deflect the US public’s attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic concerns.