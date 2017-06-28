Register
    Kaspersky Lab employees at work in their office, Moscow

    FBI Interviews Employees of Cyber Security Firm Kaspersky Lab

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    The FBI agents visited and interviewed Kaspersky Lab employees at their homes in the United States as part of a counter-intelligence inquiry, according to US media.

    A user takes a selfie in front of a laptop at WPP, a British multinational advertising and public relations company in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ INSTAGRAM/KENNYMIMO
    Cases of Ransomware Attacks Worldwide Reaches 2,000 - Kaspersky Lab
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have interviewed at least a dozen employees of the Russia-linked cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, US media reported on Wednesday.

    The FBI agents visited Kaspersky Lab employees at their homes in the United States as part of a counter-intelligence inquiry, NBC News reported, citing unidentified sources.

    It was unclear whether the visits had any relation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser fired by President Donald Trump, received a payment of $11,250 from Kaspersky Lab for cyber-security consulting services, according to public records.

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)
    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Kaspersky Lab Paid Flynn in 2015 for Taking Part in Cybersecurity Forum in US
    However, NBC News reported that multiple sources have said Flynn's relationship with Kaspersky Lab was not a focus of the FBI agents' visits.

    Kapersky Lab has been alleged to operate on behalf of the Russian government, but the company has strongly denied the allegations.

    "As a private company, Kaspersky Lab has no ties to any government, and the company has never helped, nor will help any government in the world with its cyberespionage efforts," the company said in a statement published on its website last month.

    Russia denies allegations that it interfered in the 2016 US election, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Moreover, Russian officials have characterized the allegations as absurd and intended to deflect the US public’s attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic concerns.

    Tags:
    Kaspersky Lab, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States
