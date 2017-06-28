Only 17% of Americans Approve of Republican Healthcare Plan - Poll

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Trump Faces Long Odds Selling Healthcare Bill to Opponents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)When asked, "From what you have read or heard, do you approve or disapprove of the healthcare plan Senate Republicans have proposed," 17 percent said they approve and 55 percent disapprove, the poll said.

However, nearly a quarter of the respondents, or 24 percent, said they "have not heard enough about it to have an opinion," the poll added.

The poll had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Senate will not hold a planned vote on the healthcare bill before members head home for the July 4 recess this weekend.

The Senate-drafted proposal sparked criticism from Democrats and a number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office announced in a report that the measure would leave 22 million more Americans without insurance by 2026 compared to current law.