Only 17% of Americans Approve of Republican Healthcare Plan - Poll

However, nearly a quarter of the respondents, or 24 percent, said they "have not heard enough about it to have an opinion," the poll added.
The poll had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Senate will not hold a planned vote on the healthcare bill before members head home for the July 4 recess this weekend.
The Senate-drafted proposal sparked criticism from Democrats and a number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office announced in a report that the measure would leave 22 million more Americans without insurance by 2026 compared to current law.
