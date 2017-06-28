Register
    Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series The Handmaid's Tale demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017

    Only 17% of Americans Approve of Republican Healthcare Plan - Poll

    Just 17 percent of Americans are in favor of the Senate Republican's healthcare plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, a new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist revealed on Wednesday.

    Demonstrators and healthcare activists rally before the visit of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the Success Academy 1 charter school in Harlem, New York, U.S., May 9, 2017
    Trump Faces Long Odds Selling Healthcare Bill to Opponents
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) When asked, "From what you have read or heard, do you approve or disapprove of the healthcare plan Senate Republicans have proposed," 17 percent said they approve and 55 percent disapprove, the poll said.

    However, nearly a quarter of the respondents, or 24 percent, said they "have not heard enough about it to have an opinion," the poll added.

    The poll had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

    On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Senate will not hold a planned vote on the healthcare bill before members head home for the July 4 recess this weekend.

    The Senate-drafted proposal sparked criticism from Democrats and a number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office announced in a report that the measure would leave 22 million more Americans without insurance by 2026 compared to current law.

