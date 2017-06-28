US Senate Democrats Plan Nationwide Protests Against Republican Healthcare Plan

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Trump Faces Long Odds Selling Healthcare Bill to Opponents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Democrats in the US Senate are planning to use the upcoming July 4 holiday recess to continue participating in events opposing the healthcare reform plan drafted by their Republican colleagues, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

"This [past] weekend, I think everyone of us had rallies and activities in our states and we’re going to be doing that from the time we go home to the time we come back," Schumer stated.

Opposition from Democratic lawmakers has already made a difference, Schumer added. He was alluding to a decision by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell earlier in the day to delay a vote on the proposed Senate healthcare bill until after the July 4 holiday recess.

The main objection from Democrats and some Republican revolve around planned reductions in Medicaid and other programs that would cut benefits for low-income and elderly Americans.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the Republican plan would leave 22 million currently insured Americans without coverage.

Several Republicans, McConnell said earlier, "want more time."

McConnell added that complicated legislation such as healthcare reform almost always takes longer than anyone expected.