They Speed Among Us: Georgia Cop Pulls Over Alien Doing 84 (PHOTOS)

Being that only photos but no video was released online, and that the dummy is startlingly lifelike, it is possible that the officer was the one who made first contact. It wasn't NASA that discovered alien life – it was the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

"Umm, the things you see during everyday patrol. #ET #doesthisqualifyforHOV #IndependenceDay," the department posted on Twitter.

When asked if the "passenger" did indeed qualify the vehicle for entry into the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane, the department replied, "Not on this planet."

Not on this planet. — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) June 26, 2017

It is not known whether the officer ticketed the vehicle's human (?) driver, or if he punched the alien in the face and shouted "WELCOME TO EARTH!"