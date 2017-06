© AP Photo/ LM Ottero Always Be Closing: Pentagon to Revamp US Weapons Sales Training

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Of the 22 programs GAO reviewed, 17 used prototyping before starting system development, which effectively provided information on technology maturity, the feasibility of the design concepts, potential costs and the achievability of planned performance requirements.

"When used effectively, prototyping reduces risk and improves the likelihood that weapon systems will be completed on time and within budget," the report stated.

"[The Defense Department] has several new prototyping initiatives under way, but has not developed a comprehensive strategy for these efforts."

But the report cautioned that the Pentagon has yet to develop an overall strategy for its prototyping initiatives.