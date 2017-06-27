At Least 34 Injured After New York City Subway Train Derails - Fire Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nearly three dozen of people were injured on Tuesday amid New York City subway train derailmant, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said in a message.

"At this point 34 patients reported injured, all non-life-threatening," the FDNY stated on Twitter.

At this point 34 patients reported injured, all non life-threatening —#FDNY Commissioner Nigro speaks to subway derailment pic.twitter.com/hEgfsbKTix — FDNY (@FDNY) 27 июня 2017 г.

​The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed in a Twitter post that an "A" train had derailed at 125 Street.

The MTA added that three disabled trains had been evacuated and passengers were taken safely above ground.