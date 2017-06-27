US Army Post in Alabama Reports Possible Active Shooter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The area is currently on lockdown.
"Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight," the arsenal said in a Twitter message.
The congressman for Alabama's Fifth District, Mo Brooks, said he was monitoring the situation.
"Monitoring…active shooter situation. Please stay alert with updates — praying for all those on base," Brooks tweeted.
