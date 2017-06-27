US Army Post in Alabama Reports Possible Active Shooter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The area is currently on lockdown.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) 27 июня 2017 г.

The congressman for Alabama's Fifth District, Mo Brooks, said he was monitoring the situation.

Monitoring @TeamREDSTONE active shooter situation. Please stay alert with updates — praying for all those on base. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) 27 июня 2017 г.