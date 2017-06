© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Kremlin Considers US' Threats Against Syrian Legitimate Leadership Unacceptable

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Continued teamwork between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies is vital to protect the United States from multiple domestic and foreign threats, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) nominee Christopher Wray said in a statement on Tuesday.

"America faces grave threats both here and abroad, and the FBI, in concert with its federal, state and local partners continues to work steadfastly to prevent and hold accountable those responsible for these threats," Wray stated.

On Monday, President Donald Trump formally notified the US Senate of Wray's nomination for FBI director.

Senate confirmation is needed for Wray to head the FBI following James Comey’s dismissal from the post by Trump in May.