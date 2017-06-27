US Backs International Probe on Alleged Atrocities in Congo’s Kasai Province

"The United States joined consensus on a resolution establishing an international team that will investigate reports of atrocities occurring in the Kasai provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)," the fact sheet stated on Monday.
The US government also issued a strong statement calling for the government of the DRC to cooperate with the investigation and provide it unhindered access to all areas of the country.
Moreover, the United States calls on the DRC should ensure the safety of all who cooperate with the probe, including victims and witnesses, the State Department added.
