27 June 2017
    US Senate Healthcare Bill Leaves 22Mln More Without Insurance Than Obamacare

    US
    A report from the Congressional Budget Office says that the Senate version of a healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would lead to 22 million more people without insurance in 2026 than current law.

    US Senate Republican Healthcare Bill 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing - Minority Leader
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate version of a healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would lead to 22 million more people without insurance in 2026 than current law, a report from the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

    "The Senate bill would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 22 million in 2026 relative to the number under current law," the report stated. "By 2026, an estimated 49 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law."

    The Senate version of the healthcare bill does have fewer uninsured people than the House of Representatives-passed version of the Obamacare repeal and replace legislation.

    The report noted the federal deficit would be reduced by $321 billion between 2017 and 2026 in the Senate legislation, which is $202 billion more than the estimated savings under the House version.

    The Senate Republican leadership said it hopes to vote on this bill before the end of the week.

