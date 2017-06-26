US Supreme Court Agrees to Review Dodd-Frank Whistleblower Protections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Supreme Court granted a petition for a writ of certiorari — an order for a lower court to turn over its records — in the case of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. v. Paul Somers.
Section 21F of the Dodd-Frank Act prohibits employers from retaliating against or firing whistleblowers.
Digital Realty Trust Inc. asked for the review after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a former executive, Paul Somers, could sue the company for retaliating against him.
Somers first sued in 2014, accusing the company of discriminating against him and eventually firing him in retaliation for his revelations that senior company management may be in violation of securities laws.
