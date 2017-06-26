Family of US Black Man Fatally Shot by Police Reaches $3Mln Settlement With City

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The settlement ends the lawsuit the family had filed against the city for Castile's wrongful death, USA Today reported.

© Photo: Pixabay Shock in US as Two White Police Officers Who Shot Black Man Will Not Be Charged

A statement from the city and the Castiles’ lawyers said the money will be paid with insurance funds, not taxpayer dollars, according to media reports.

On Friday, 29-year-old police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty in the killing of 32-year-old Castile in July of 2016.

Castile was shot dead during a traffic stop after he told Yanez that he was armed. The shooting gained worldwide attention after Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds live streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.