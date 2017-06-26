Family of US Black Man Fatally Shot by Police Reaches $3Mln Settlement With City

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The settlement ends the lawsuit the family had filed against the city for Castile's wrongful death, USA Today reported.
A statement from the city and the Castiles’ lawyers said the money will be paid with insurance funds, not taxpayer dollars, according to media reports.
On Friday, 29-year-old police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty in the killing of 32-year-old Castile in July of 2016.
Castile was shot dead during a traffic stop after he told Yanez that he was armed. The shooting gained worldwide attention after Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds live streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.
All comments
Show new comments (0)