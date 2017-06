WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Asked which US political party could better handle a number of issues, 55 percent of respondents said Democrats were better on healthcare, whereas 36 percent chose Republicans.

Last week, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of the party's bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the bill, saying it would take away healthcare coverage from millions of Americans.

The Gallup poll was conducted June 7-11, before the Republican healthcare bill was introduced. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.