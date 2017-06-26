Register
26 June 2017
    A TSA officer looks at a simulated image from a new backscatter X-ray machine

    TSA Agent Fired, Arrested for Stealing Cash From Passenger’s Belongings

    © AP Photo/ Nati Harnik
    A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) worker was arrested Thursday night after stealing a large amount of cash from a passenger’s luggage at a security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport.

    Local police reported that 22-year-old Alexander Shae Johnson, who had been a TSA employee for just a few months, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony grand theft.

    Handcuffs
    CC BY 2.0 / Victor /
    Canadian Man Arrested for Stabbing Airport Officer in US State of Michigan
    Johnson was caught by a female passenger who required additional screening while going through security. Kathleen Duddleston saw Johnson standing near her carry-on bag as she was undergoing a pat-down search. When the screening was completed, she went through her bag to check whether her cash was in place, and discovered it was missing.

    She noticed a bulge coming from Johnson's left shirt pocket and asked whether it was her money, but the agent insisted it was his cash and that he got it from the bank. But surveillance cameras captured him in the act, reaching into the bag and putting the money in his pocket.

    The money was returned to the passenger and Johnson was arrested. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and has since been released on bail.

    A TSA spokesman said Johnson was fired and that the agency "has a zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace."

    "TSA officers represent a professional and honorable workforce that is trained to treat passengers and their personal belongings with care and respect," an official statement said.

    Police say the video footage cannot be released while the investigation is ongoing.

