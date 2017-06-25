WikiLeaks' Assange Urges Americans to Replace US Democratic Party

According to the activist, the elites deprived the party of energy when they concentrated their efforts on "hysteria surrounding Russia."

The WikiLeaks founder called such an approach a "political dead end," as there is no evidence of any connection of that kind.

Why the Democratic party is doomed: pic.twitter.com/D3nRzzqgzw — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 25 июня 2017 г.

​Assange also noted that hysteria about alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election led to a situation wheres other problems like class inequality, health issues and high crime rates are being ignored.

"The Democratic base should move to start a new party since the party elite shows no signs that they will give up power," Assange wrote.

In the US presidential election in November 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump. Following the outcome of the voting, Washington accused Russia of meddling in the election process.

In July 2016, WikiLeaks published data from the DNC's email servers. The US accused the Russian government of masterminding the theft of data. The Russian government has denied the allegations, while the platform founder Julian Assange also denied Russia's involvement in the materials publication.