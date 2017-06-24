CNN Retracts Article on Alleged Russian Direct Investment Fund-Trump's Team Ties

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Russian Investment Fund Denies CNN Report of US Sanctions Regime Violations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the RDIF spokesperson said that the report contained factual errors adding that the fund's work fully complied with all standing legal requirements and does not violate the US sanctions regime.

"On June 22, 2017, CNN.com published a story connecting Anthony Scaramucci with investigations into the Russian Direct Investment Fund. That story did not meet CNN's editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci," the broadcaster posted on a page where the article used to be.

The aforementioned meetings between Russian and US officials were reported by the US media early this year, prompting concern from the US lawmakers who are currently holding an investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, won by Trump. Washington's claims that Moscow meddled in the election have been repeatedly denied by Russia's leadership over the lack of any evidence, as well as by Trump and his cabinet.