New US House Oversight Panel Chairman Doesn't Plan to Pursue Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Gowdy stated that the Trump-Russia investigations fall under the jurisdiction of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, the report stated.

"I told [Special Counsel] Bob Mueller Tuesday that I would never do anything wittingly or unwittingly that veered over into his lane, and his lane is broad and undetermined at this point," Gowdy said as quoted by Politico.

Outgoing Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz was active in the Trump-Russia investigation and sought memos from former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey.

The Oversight Committee may take part in the Trump-Russia investigation if questions are raised about who should have access to security clearances, Gowdy added.