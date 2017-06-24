US Congress Considers Barring Airlines From Forcibly Removing Customers

The introduction of new customer protection regulations is believed to have been prompted by the United Airlines fiasco earlier this year, in which a man was violently removed from an overbooked flight.

On April 9, a 69-year-old United passenger was forcibly removed from his seat and dragged off a plane, being injured in the process, after he refused to give up his seat to make room for United crew members.

United came under fire and saw its stock price drop after footage of the incident went viral on social media. The controversy drew public's attention to the airline industry's treatment of its customers, and although United and a number of other companies promptly announced policy changes, Congress assessed that they weren't enough.

"We'd like the airlines to understand what they should be doing on their own for consumer protections that are reasonable, rational and common sense," Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ), chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation, told The Hill on Thursday.

"And if they don't do it on their own, we're going to help them out."

Both the House and the Senate bills target airlines' overbooking and bumping policies, including bipartisan legislation banning involuntary removals altogether.

The legislation would ensure that passengers can't be asked to leave a plane to make room for someone else after they are already seated, unless they pose a risk to safety or security. It would also clarify that there are no federal limits to the amount of compensation that can be provided to bumped passengers and that airlines must spell out their boarding and bumping procedures directly to passengers on their itineraries or receipts.

"This is a good example of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work toward the same goal," said Bill Nelson (D-FL), as cited by the Hill.

"With this bill, we're putting the flying public first and insisting they receive better treatment from the airlines."