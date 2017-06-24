US State Department Reportedly Plans to Eliminate Envoy to Afghanistan, Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision to eliminate a US policy official for these two countries comes as Trump is getting ready to announce the administration's new plan on Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing senior government officials.
Tillerson added in the hearing that Washington may cut back its assistance to Pakistan in the future.
In 2009, former President Barack Obama appointed Ambassador Richard Holbrooke to become the first Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP).
