Tornado Damages Two US 'Doomsday' 747s

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The tornado tore through Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska on June 16, damaging ten aircraft, including the two 747s, US Air Force Spokesman Capt. Mark Graff said on Friday, according to Stars and Stripes.

The base serves as home to the country's four Doomsday aircraft. The airplanes are designed to maintain all communications, including with the country's nuclear missile silos and nuclear submarines, in the event of an attack.

The aircraft are also used by the US secretary of defense and secretary of state for international travel.

The Air Force is still assessing the damage to the two Boeing 747s, Air Force spokesman Col. Pat Ryder told Stars and Stripes.