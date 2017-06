© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski Soft Power: Ivanka Trump Craze Sweeps China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked if he could confirm whether Kushner and Ivanka Trump had accepted an invitation to visit China, Spicer stated, "They have."

Kushner has faced a wave of criticism after his family staged events in China in a bid to lure wealthy Chinese investors into luxury developments with the prospect of receiving US green cards in return.

The Chinese government has also recently given provisional approval to Ivanka Trump's company for three new trademarks for jewelry, spa services and ladies' bags.