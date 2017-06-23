Environmental Snafu: Nine US Sailors Face Punishment for Causing 94k Fuel Spill

The huge fuel spill at Virginia Beach has already imposed $3.8 million in unwanted costs on the US Navy. According to an unclassified Navy Fuel Specification Standardization report, the service presently uses Naval Distillate Fuel (NDF) F-76 as well as JP-5 for aircraft.
The sailors botched a transfer of the fossil fuel from an oil tanker to the Naval Air Station Oceana Base in Virginia Beach, the admiral told reporters.
JP-5 contamination can do major damage to wildlife and ecosystems. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry notes that inhalation, ingestion and skin contact with JP-5 causes “damage to the liver, decreased immune response, impaired performance on neurological function tests, and impaired hearing.“
The Houston Chronicle reported that 1,500 animals were killed in the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)