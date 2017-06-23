US Congressman Scalise Wounded at Baseball Practice Released From Intensive Care

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Scalise was released from the intensive care unit as he is recovering from the gunshot wound, NBC News reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

On June 14, the lawmaker and four others were shot by a gunman , James Hodgkinson, while wrapping up a baseball practice at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

The congressman underwent three surgeries, but remained in critical condition or about a week. On Wednesday, the MedStar Washington Hospital Center upgraded Scalise to fair condition.

Former congressional staffer Matt Mika, who was wounded in the shooting, has been also released from the intensive care unit on Friday, according to US media reports.