A Warning From History: Richard Nixon's War on Leaks Ended in His Downfall

In a sense, on that fateful morning President Nixon had nothing to worry about. While the June 17, 1973 burglaries of the Watergate hotel complex had been perpetrated by individuals loosely affiliated with his administration, the now-infamous "plumbers" — so-called as their mission was to stamp out leaks of sensitive information from the White House — he had neither authorised nor possessed foreknowledge of the raids.

​However, in a move that has mystified historians ever since, rather than allowing justice to take its course, the soon to be embattled President instead opted to attempt to cover up the burglary, and obstruct the FBI's investigation into the break ins.

Nixon told Haldeman, 45 years ago tomorrow, in "smoking gun tape," to try to use CIA to block FBI investigation of Watergate: pic.twitter.com/yGaF3gbpOn — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 22, 2017

"This business will uncover a hell of a lot of things, if you open that scab… we just feel it would be very detrimental to have this thing go any further. This involves these Cubans, [Howard] Hunt, and a lot of hanky-panky we have nothing to do with ourselves," Nixon said.

The 45th anniversary of the "smoking gun" conversation between Nixon and Haldeman being committed to tape is bizarrely fitting, given Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III is alleged to be investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice, for firing FBI Director James Comey.

Spokespeople for the potentially soon to be embattled President have condemned the prospective probe as "outrageous, inexcusable and illegal."

The real story turns out to be SURVEILLANCE and LEAKING! Find the leakers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2017

​Moreover, like Nixon, Trump has long attacked leaks and leakers.

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster Trump Says He Does Not Have Recordings of Conversation with Ex-FBI Director Comey

Before taking office in January, he suggested US intelligence agencies were responsible for "a lot of leaks and a lot of fake news coming out."

Within days of inauguration, Trump's concerns into leaks had graduated into overt calls for an investigation. The cause of his irritation was a mainstream media story citing anonymous government officials, which led to the resignation of Michael Flynn.

"These are criminal leaks. This whole Russia scam you guys are building…you don't talk about the real subject which is illegal leaks," he said at a press conference.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

​The next month, the White House was again scandalized when Press Secretary Sean Spicer convened a meeting on leaks with major media organizations — details of which were promptly leaked.