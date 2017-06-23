Register
23 June 2017
    President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    Trump Denies Obstructing Justice in FBI Probe Into Russian Meddling in Election

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    17410

    US President Donald Trump said he had not obstructed the FBI's investigation into alleged ties between Moscow and the 2016 presidential election in the United States, in an interview with the Fox News channel to be broadcast Friday.

    On Tuesday, US voters could cast a vote electronically or fill out a paper ballot.
    © Photo: Jaclyn O'Laughlin
    Ex-US Homeland Security Chief Dismisses Claims Russia Meddled in 2016 Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier in June, reports emerged that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating possible ties between Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin, was going to widen investigation and check whether Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was an attempt of justice obstruction.

    "There has been no obstruction. There has been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey. But there's been no collusion, no obstruction, and virtually everybody agrees to that. So we'll have to see," Trump told the broadcaster in an interview, an excerpt of which was released late Thursday.

    On June 8, Comey acknowledged in a congressional testimony that Trump had not directed him to end the investigation.

    The US president also questioned the independence of Mueller's investigation as it included people who supported then Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

    "I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters," Trump said.

    Obstruction of justice is a criminal offense in the United States, and such charges were included in the articles of impeachment for former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

    Since the beginning of the United States' last presidential race, US media have speculated about Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Moscow might have influenced the results of the election.

    In January, the US intelligence community presented a report on Russian activities, expressing, with a high degree of confidence, that Russia's goal was to influence the election so that Trump could win.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention other pressing domestic issues.

    elections, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
